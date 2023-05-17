FOX "News": If CNN Can Do Trump, Why Can't We? Laura Ingraham Out? Fox Corp CEO sees similarities between FOX "News" & CNN when it comes to Donald Trump; a big primetime shake-up at FOX "News" on the way?

Well, it looks like CNN's Donald Trump/Kaitlan Collins infomercial continues to be a gift that keeps on giving, with CNN CEO Chris Licht doing such a wonderfully horrible job that he's given FOX "News" an out for all of the free time back in 2020 they gave Trump to spew his nonsense. But that's not all because Collins was such a great foot soldier for Licht that she was gifted a 9 pm time slot on CNN beginning this summer. And then there's that those interesting rumblings from The Drudge Report that claim a major primetime shake-up is coming to FOX "News." Here's a look at how messy things have gotten today:

Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch Thanks CNN for Making FOX "News" Look Legit: "Last week, we can look at it factually, CNN had a town hall with the former president where he made a lot of allegations about the [2020] election," Murdoch shared at the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.. "If you believe that it was newsworthy to have a former president, also a candidate for the next presidential election, if you believe that was newsworthy in 2023, well… certainly it was newsworthy in 2020 to report on similar allegations."

FOX "News" Shifting Primetime Means Laura Ingraham Out? For a "news network" that peddles conspiracy theories and steaming piles of untruths, it's hysterically ironic to see FOX "News" the subject of the social media rumor mill. The latest? That Sean Hannity will ooze his way into the 8 pm slot, with the rest of the line-up consisting of living, breathing rejected Rorschach test card Jesse Watters and the worst late-night host on right now (and he's the only one who's on), Greg Gutfeld. If that's the case, then where does that leave Laura Ingraham? Possibly hitting up Tucker Carlson for a job on his show that's on Twitter (not to be confused with a Twitter show). For their part, FOX News had this to say on the report: "No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up, and there are multiple scenarios under consideration" (not exactly a ringing endorsement for Ingraham).