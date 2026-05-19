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Marvel Shake-Up, Lanterns, Adventure Time & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Marvel Television/Marvel Comics, The Vampire Lestat, Elsbeth, Lanterns, The Boys, Adventure Time, and more!

Article Summary Marvel leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch as Dan Buckley exits Marvel Comics and Brad Winderbaum takes on oversight.

Marvel TV momentum builds alongside updates on Lanterns, Spider-Noir, and Adventure Time: Side Quests.

The TV roundup also spotlights The Vampire Lestat, Elsbeth, The Boys, Stranger Things, FBI, and CIA finales.

More entertainment news includes Yokoso Scooby-Doo!, Harry Potter, WWE/UFC headlines, and Crunchyroll's NYCC plans.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yokoso Scooby-Doo!, Trump: WWE & UFC, Marvel Television/Marvel Comics, The Vampire Lestat, Elsbeth, Harry Potter, Lanterns, The Boys, Spider-Noir, Adventure Time: Side Quests, FBI, Stranger Things, CIA, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 19th, 2026:

WWE Raw: Bloodline Betrayal and Tag Team Gold on the Menu

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! Lands at Tubi; Welker, Lillard Join Voice Cast

WWE Superstars Added to UFC's Donald Trump White House Fan Fest

Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley To Quit After Thirty Years

Marvel TV Head Brad Winderbaum Overseeing Marvel Comics: Details

The Vampire Lestat Spotlights First-Time Director Daniel Molloy

Elsbeth Season 3 Finale Preview: S03E20: "That's All" Images Released

M.I.A.: Celasco, Milans, Compte on Creatives, Crime Family & More

Harry Potter Actor Departing HBO Series Ahead of "Chamber of Secrets"

Lanterns Teaser Theory: Could Laura Linney Be Playing Carol Ferris?

The Boys: Karl Urban Might Be Getting Tired of Season 5 Complaints

Spider-Noir Final Trailer Dropping This Tuesday; New Poster Released

Adventure Time: Side Quests Preview: Finn & Jake Return June 29th

FBI Season 8 Finale "Defector" Preview: The Enemy of My Enemy

Stranger Things Spinoff: "It's Moving"; Won't Be Anthology Series

The Boys Finale, Tracker, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Lanterns New Official Teaser: Action, Adventure & (Yes) More "Green"

CIA Season 1 Finale "Broken Glass": A Ghost From Colin's Past Returns

Crunchyroll Holding Inaugural Anime Future Forum During NYCC 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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