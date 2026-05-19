Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, seven of nine

Captain Seven Of Nine in The Daily LITG, 19th of May, 2026

New Star Trek series wiith Captain Seven Of Nine to follow Picard Season 3 in The Daily LITG, for the 19th of May, 2026

Article Summary Captain Seven Of Nine leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list again, driven by news of a new Star Trek series in 2026.

Today’s Daily LITG rounds up the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Seven Of Nine to comics, TV, and film news.

Additional highlights include comic industry updates, new launches, retailer exclusives, and weekly anticipated titles.

The archive looks back at past LITG winners, with earlier May 19 headlines spanning Rick and Morty, Barry, and Star Trek.

Captain Seven Of Nine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Captain Seven Of Nine and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 9

LITG two years ago, Transformers, GI Joe & The Energon Universe

LITG three years ago, Barry Season 4

LITG four years ago, No More Star Trek For John Billingsley

LITG five years ago – Walking Dead Princesses

LITG six years ago – Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more.

LITG seven years ago, Marvel Comics #1000

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Tischman , writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.

, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic. Patrick Meaney , director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.

, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously. Gene Tipton , owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing

, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing Steve Lieber , artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.

, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout. Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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