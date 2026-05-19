Posted in: Comedy Central, Current News, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Set for Sept. 16th Return; Creators on Vance, "Micro Trump"

Checking in with Jimmy Kimmel, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that Season 29 will debut on September 16th.

Article Summary South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told Jimmy Kimmel that Season 29 premieres Wednesday, September 16.

Parker said production on South Park Season 29 starts in the last week of August ahead of the fall return.

Parker and Stone explained why JD Vance became South Park’s Tattoo, saying the Fantasy Island gag worked too well.

The duo previously discussed South Park’s Trump satire, arguing politics has become pop culture and impossible to ignore.

On Monday night, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone checked in with one of Donald Trump's other "favorite" humorists, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, to compare notes on their mutual ongoing battles with The White House and offer a deep dive into the long-running animated series's 28th season. But the big headline-grabber was Parker and Stone announcing that Season 29 will debut on Wednesday, September 16th (with the "last week of August" set for the start of production). We've got the complete interview waiting for you above, which includes Parker and Stone sharing how depicting VP JD Vance as Tattoo from Fantasy Island – and why they stuck with it. Sharing that Tattoo was one of his first impressions ("when I was like nine years old"), Parker added, "It was just gonna be a one-off joke – this joke about Mar-a-Lago being kind of like 'Fantasy Island' – and we were like, 'Oh, we're just gonna have him be Tattoo, and it's gonna be one shot.' And we all just loved it so much, and we loved him as a little character." In addition, Parker and Stone gave Kimmel a hands-on experience to show him how Trump's micro-penis was brought to life (so to speak).

South Park: Parker & Stone on Trump: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

The South Park creators had some interesting things to say about the long-running animated series's focus on Trump and its use of political satire during an interview with The New York Times. "It's not that we got all political. It's that politics became pop culture," Parker noted during the NYT interview, explaining why the Comedy Central series made a harder shift toward political satire. Adding to that was the growing vibe within the media community that pushing back against Trump was too "taboo" to consider. "Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that's where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we're over there," Stone added.

Although some criticize the duo and the show for having a left-leaning perspective, Parker views the show's creators as walking a middle ground, targeting issues on both sides of the political aisle. "We're just very down-the-middle guys. Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us," Parker explained. But with the line between politics and pop culture all but nonexistent at this point, Parker knows that "there's no getting away from this" – and that means the show can't ignore it. "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look," he shared. "Whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political and political because it's more than political. It's pop culture."

Though noting that there will be a point when Parker and Stone are "sick of" having Trump and his lackeys getting the show's spotlight, it won't be happening anytime soon. "You know, next year will be different. If there's one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs," Parker said, before ending with a line that echoes when Kyle had to share with Stan and Kenny at the end of the most recent episode. "So, we just got to do this for now," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!