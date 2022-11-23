Frasier Revival Rehearals in February; David Hyde Pierce Not Returning

It's been a little more than a month since we last checked in to see how things were going with Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s revival of the "Cheers" spinoff, Frasier, and it sounds like a lot's happened since that time. Some of it was great news, while other parts of it… not so much. "We start rehearsals in February. We've been working on it, honestly for about six or seven years. It's been on the slow burner. We were like, 'This is not a bad idea. Maybe this is a good idea," Grammer revealed during an interview with PEOPLE. But while that's great news on the filming front, things aren't quite so good on the casting side when it comes to original series cast members appearing. During the interview, Grammer also confirmed that David Hyde Pierce would not be reprising his role as Frasier's brother, Niles Crane. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer revealed.

In retrospect, Grammer says that the move ended up working out for the project. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act. It's an entirely new life for him," he explained. But as much as Frasier may be heading into a new chapter of his life, the series will respect what came before it. "He's [Frasier Crane] our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that," Grammer said. "I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure." But as much as the show will be "responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such," Gammer makes it clear that the focus will be on "new friendships – and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."

Set to both star in and executive produce, Grammer's psychiatrist-turned-radio-talk-show-host is expected to be living in a different city with a new ensemble cast (though original cast members are expected to make guest appearances, as was the case between Cheers and Frasier). The series is being developed by writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who will executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.