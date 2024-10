Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier

Frasier & Roz Have Plans for Freddy & Eve: S02E06 "Cape Cod" Preview

Check out the image gallery and overview for Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier Season 2 Episode 6: "Cape Cod."

Another week, another preview for the next episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier Season 2 to pass along. In "Cape Cod" (directed by Kelly Park and written by Max Maduka), Fraiser (Grammer) looks to Roz (Peri Gilpin) for some help plying Cupid when he sees that Eve (Jess Salgueiro) is ready to date again. The plan? A romantic weekend for her and Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) at a beach house in Cape Cod. Except Freddy and Eve have an entirely different read on what Fraiser and Roz are – and they have their own plans to put into motion. With that in mind, here's the image gallery for this week's episode:

The lineup for the second season includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. We also learned that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, it appears Frasier has a KACL reunion happening, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

