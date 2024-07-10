Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: harley quinn, kite-man, max, teaser

Free Drinks for Free Kite Man Plugs? How Could Harley Quinn Refuse?

With Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Kite Man: Hell Yeah! hitting Max on July 18th, Harley Quinn made a sweet deal to promote the spinoff series.

With only a smidge more than a week to go until Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring "Harley Quinn" spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! hits Max screens, the main man is calling in a serious favor to help promote his show. That's Right, Harley Quinn is on hand to passive-aggressively promote the spinoff – and we're positive that it has absolutely nothing to do with him offering her a first round of drinks on the house. Hmmm. Then again…

While Kite-Man won't be around during the fifth season of Harley Quinn in person, Lorey noted that doesn't mean the shows won't have a deeper connection. "Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1," the series co-creator added. "Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5." Now, here's a look at Harley holding up her end of the bargain by doing a little PR work for the spinoff series:

Here's a look back at the previously released official teaser and overview of the 10-episode animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, set to hit Max screens on July 18th:

Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body.

Based on the characters from DC. Production companies, Delicious Non-Sequitur, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation, executive producers are Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!