Friends Cast "Devastated" by Matthew Perry's Death: "We Are A Family"

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc & David Schwimmer shared a statement on Matthew Perry's passing.

Matthew Perry was best known as Chandler Bing from the beloved 90s sitcom "Friends".

Two days after the shocking & tragic news that Friends star Matthew Perry had passed away at the age of 54 devastated the pop culture community, the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom has issued a joint statement regarding the death of their friend & co-star. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer that was released to PEOPLE.

On Sunday, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken." Though having appeared on both the small & big screens, Perry will be best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the beloved 90s sitcom – having played the role over the course of 10 seasons and 234 episodes.

