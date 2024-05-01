Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, jake gyllenhaal, presumed innocent, preview

Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Drops Teaser for Jake Gyllenhaal Series

Set for a two-episode debut on June 12th, here's an official teaser for Apple TV+'s Jake Gyllenhaal-starring limited series Presumed Innocent.

Article Summary Apple TV+'s "Presumed Innocent" starring Jake Gyllenhaal premieres June 12th with a two-episode debut.

Based on Scott Turow's thriller, Gyllenhaal plays a prosecutor embroiled in a colleague's murder.

The eight-episode series explores love's limits amidst murder, politics, and scandal.

David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams join as executive producers; Anne Sewitsky directs key episodes.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with series star & executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent, it was the beginning of February, and we were getting an early look at part of an overall trailer from Apple TV+. Now, an official teaser for the limited series – as well as a very important update. Originally planned to premiere two days later, the two-episode premiere will now happen on Wednesday, June 12th. Along with the teaser (above), we also have a look at two new preview images that were released – followed by a look back at what else we know about the Apple TV+ series.

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the upcoming series take finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

