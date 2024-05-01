Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Retro Set from Hasbro is a Real Treat

Hasbro is blasting off into a galaxy far, far away once again with a new Star Wars Retro Collection set for The Phantom Menace

In 1999, a new generation of Star Wars fans was created as Star Wars: The Phantom Menace hit theaters. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the film, with a special anniversary screening arriving in theaters this weekend. Not many celebratory collectibles have arrived this time around for the event, but Hasbro did give fans a fun The Phantom Menace Retro Collection set. Hasbro's Retro Collection continues to be popular, adding a dash of nostalgia with figures that retain the classic 3.75-inch scale sizing and limited articulation. Just like the figures that Kenner released back in 1977 for the original Star Wars film, a new reimagined set for The Phantom Menace has arrived.

When The Phantom Menace dropped in 1999, Star Wars figures were coming out of their Power of the Force era. The classic vintage Kenner era was already in the rearview mirror, but Hasbro has perfectly captured the essence here. Six characters are featured in the box: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, Battle Droid, Queen Amidala, and Jar Jar Binks. All of them come with their own card back design, as well as reimagined retro-inspired designs. From single-colored lightsabers to the fabric Jedi robe of Qui-Gon Jinn, Hasbro did right by this set, especially with everyone's fan favorite Gungan, Jar Jar Binks.

It would have been a real treat to see those original 1999 figures return, but these Kenner-inspired figures are truly a work of art. The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Retro Collection offers a fantastic blend of nostalgia and newness like never before. It provides a fresh perspective on beloved characters while honoring the classic Kenner style. Whether you're a long-time Star Wars collector or just discovering the magic of vintage toys, this set is a must-have for the film's 25th anniversary. Hasbro has captured the spirit of the original trilogy while celebrating the prequels in a fun and inventive way here, and hopefully, we can see more of it. Fans can snag up their own The Phantom Menace Retro Collection box set right now from Target, May the Force be with you.

