Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blade, Blood Hunt

What's Blade's Deal In Blood Hunt And Who Bites It? (Big Spoilers)

Today sees Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz launch Blood Hunt from Marvel Comics. The Avengers are defeated and Blade makes a run for Doctor Strange

Article Summary Blade, now leader of The Structure, launches a vampire apocalypse in Blood Hunt.

Doctor Strange falls victim to Blade's vampiric genocide, a shock reveal in issue #1.

Blade's journey includes gaining new powers from Dracula and a trip to hell.

Blood Hunt #1 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz drops today, promising a bloody spectacle.

Today sees Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz launch Blood Hunt from Marvel Comics. The world has had the sun snuffed out by hacked Darkforce users, courtesy of the vampire pyramid scheme cult known as The Structure, which demands vampire members make more and more members from the human population.

The world is dark, the Avengers have been defeated and Blade is making a run for Doctor Strange, as he prepares to commit vampiric genocide.

Blade would also count, of course. Would he be willing to sacrifice himself to save the world or does he have loyalty to his vampire kind?

So what's he been up to of late? Well, in his own series, Blade, the Daywalker, he has been working with Doctor Strange to rid the world of big evils, against the Adana.

A being who he released and now has to deal with.

And gaining new powers and skills from Dracula, embracing his own vampire heritage in order to do so.

Indeed getting a top up to his powers by drinking the blood of Dracula.

As well as travelling to hell to recruit the support of those who he had killed.

And showing that he was slightly worse for wear.

Nevertheless he could deal with all the vampiric hordes that Adana could throw at him.

And using his Dracula-born powers to show that he didn't need a Red Band edition of anything to spill a lot of blood.

He could transform himself into smoke, kill hundreds of vampires at once, and go full Dracula.

And in a final confrontation, even Adana knew what he had done to himself.

But it wasn't Blade who struck the final blow, but one from hell with even more of a reason to deal with Adana.

And while Blade was left at the end of his story to meditate (literally) over what he had done and what he had become, in Blood Hunt it seems that he has come to a conclusion, one way or another. And commit a copycat crime.

Blade is the new leader of The Structure. He has created the vampire superteam, the Blood Coven, to take out the Avengers. He is behind the Darkforce users blotting out the sun to bring the vampires out to feed. And he has killed Doctor Strange. What will Dracula have to say about his blood being taken in vein like this? (not a typo), Blood Hunt did ask "Who will bite it?" in their promotional material. Looks like the initial answer, at least, is Doctor Strange.

Blood Hunt #1 by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia is published today and spilling out across the Marvel Universe over the next few months. Blade Vol 1 is also out now.

BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240585

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER'S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1! On-Sale in May! Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!