X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Fans Additional Finale "Homework"

X-Men '97 series creator & writer Beau DeMayo updated his rundown of TAS episodes viewers might want to check out before the season finale.

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update from earlier today – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Back in October 2022, DeMayo and Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television & animation for Marvel Studios, shared their feelings on the impact that the animated series had during an interview with Marvel.com in honor of the 30th anniversary of X-Men: The Animated Series.

"You can't overstate what the Lewalds and Larry Houston did with 'X-Men: The Animated Series.' Thirty years ago, this underdog cartoon did in real life what Professor X's students did in the comics: saved people," DeMayo explained. "I've always said I owe my life to the show, and many on 'X-Men '97' feel the same. The show just 'went there.' It didn't care that it was a cartoon. It knew that we all know what it feels like to be an outsider, to feel misunderstood, or like we don't belong. But 'X-Men: The Animated Series' showed us how anyone can use empathy, grace, and teamwork to build a family that can withstand whatever the world throws at them. And thirty years later, its message of hope remains as relevant as ever."

Winderbaum added, "As a kid, 'X-Men: The Animated Series' was my gateway into comics, and now as a producer, it's amazing to see just how influential the show was. It is by far the most-referenced touchstone for filmmakers, writers, and directors who come in to work with us at Marvel Studios."

Previously, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. Here's a look at two highlights offering some insight into just how much the creative team wanted the new series to stand on its own and respect what came before it:

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

