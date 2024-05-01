Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, Rediscover Kanto, Wiglett

Wiglett Arrives In Pokémon GO Along With New Changes

Niantic releases Wiglett as part of the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokémon GO while teasing the return of the Mythical Diancie.

Article Summary Wiglett debuts in Pokémon GO's Rediscover Kanto event, running until May 9.

New event bonuses include increased XP, friendship boosts, and Shiny chances.

Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise gain unique attacks through evolution in event.

Niantic teases the Mythical Diancie's potential return with several scenarios.

It's a busy and strange week for Pokémon GO players. The previously announced Sustainability Week has begun but is hardly noticeable. It seems that it has been pushed aside for the new Rediscover Pokémon GO initiative which has now introduced an event, live currently in the game. The Rediscover Kanto event sees the game yet again focus on Generation One species while also introducing the new Paldean Pokémon, Wiglett.

Here's what's happening for the Rediscover Kanto event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT

Monday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT New Pokémon: Starting now, Wiglett the Garden Eel Pokémon can be found in the beach biome.

Starting now, Wiglett the Garden Eel Pokémon can be found in the beach biome. Event bonuses: Increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak. Increased XP for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak. Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles! Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Charmander, and Shiny Squirtle in their respective biomes! Featured Attacks: The following attacks are unlocked through evolution: Venusaur: Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur's Evolution) to get a Venusaur that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant. Charizard: Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander's Evolution) to get a Charizard that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. Blastoise: Evolve Wartortle (Squirtle's Evolution) to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Field Research: Mega Energy can be earned for Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, and Mega Blastoise.

Mega Energy can be earned for Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, and Mega Blastoise. Special Research: Special Research will be available to all Trainers for free, beginning with the Rediscover Kanto event! Trainers who complete the Special Research will earn items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Niantic is also teasing the return of Diancie to Pokémon GO. They posted a video to X showing Carbink and the silhouette of Diancie. This could mean many things, including the following potential scenarios: a Diancie-focused event allowing those who missed it previously to catch a new one, a Shiny release for Carbink, Mega Diancie raids, or any number of other Diancie-focused scenarios.

