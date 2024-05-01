Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Aet The Clown, Chris Jericho, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 Moves Up Release Date & Reveals First Photo Of Art

Art The Clown is resuming his reign of terror a bit earlier than expected, as Terrifier 3 moves up its release date by a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 release date moved to October 11th, just in time for Halloween.

The film, set at Christmas, may see a re-run during the holiday season.

Producer and fans excited for Art the Clown's elevated terror in the new sequel.

First look at Art in Terrifier 3 released, hinting at a major event for horror fans.

Terrifier 3 is going to be around for Halloween. The third film in the unlikely hit horror franchise has moved up its release date in theaters to October 11th. This is interesting, as this film in the trilogy is a holiday film set at Christmas. I have to believe that they will also rerun it in theaters around that time of year as well. Variety had the news. "We're so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall, just in time for the Halloween season," said franchise producer Phil Falcone. "Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more, with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we've made something truly special." Our friends at Bloody Disgusting also shared the first image of Art The Clown from the new film as well.

Terrifier 3 Could Have A Huge Opening

"I knew the second I saw 'Terrifier 2' that it would be a generational horror film and was ecstatic when horror fans showed up to experience the movie in theaters, making it one of the biggest indie horror successes of all time," said Brad Miska, vice president of Bloody Disgusting at Cineverse. "With 'Terrifier 3,' Damien Leone and Phil Falcone have handcrafted a theatrical experience like no other that will shock the hell out of audiences this fall. Art the Clown will slay October once again." The cast for the film includes Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Chris Jericho, and, of course, David Howard Thorton as Art The Clown.

Man, do I hate that this is a Christmas film that is releasing in October. It just feels wrong. That being said, I also have no doubt this will be a huge event when it releases in October. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think this would become a powerhouse horror franchise, but here we are.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11th.

