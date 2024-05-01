X-Men '97, Beavis and Butt-Head, Alien & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, interview with the vampire, Kevin Conroy, mark hamill, my adventures with superman, snl, star trek: discovery, X-Men '97, yellowjackets

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SNL: Dua Lipa, Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day, FX's Alien, Disney+'s X-Men '97, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, ABC's The Rookie, Roku's Tightrope!, Kevin Conroy/Mark Hamill, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, DC Studios' Superman, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Vice TV's Who Killed WCW?, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and more!

SNL: Gosling, Day Bring Beavis and Butt-Head to "Fall Guy" Red Carpet

Alien: Timothy Olyphant Drops Interesting Detail About FX Series

X-Men '97: DeMayo on Scarlet Witch Rumor: "I'd Keep My Eyes Peeled"

Interview with the Vampire S02 Clip: Louis Explains Why Paris Is Best

The Rookie S06E07 "Crushed" Clip: Is Tim Really Ready to Do The Work?

Tightrope! Roku, Bryan Cranston, Ty Burrell Set for New Comedy Series

Greatest WWE Raw Ever Proves WWE's Dominance Over AEW

Crisis Part 3: Mark Hamill's Joker "Flips" for Kevin Conroy's Batman

What We Do in the Shadows Down to Final 3 Filming Days: Harvey Guillén

Superman: Gunn Honors Modern Mr. Terrific Debut; Ostrander Visits Set

X-Men '97: Summers Family Goes "Bond Movie" in Beau DeMayo-Shared Clip

My Adventures with Superman S02 Trailer: Lex Luthor, Supergirl & More!

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson Share Clip During GMA Visit

Dwayne Johnson, Vice TV Tag-Teaming on "Who Killed WCW?" Docuseries

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Honors TAS Team Ahead of Season Finale

Star Trek: Discovery S05E06 "Whistlespeak": Prime Directive Dilemma

SNL Returns This Weekend, Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Dua Lipa

Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Shares Big Season 3 Filming Update

Supergirl: Staz Nair Talks Arrowverse Series, Vancouver Love & More

