Friends Marathons Honoring Matthew Perry/Chandler Bing Set By TBS

As a celebration of the life of Friends star Matthew Perry, TBS has scheduled a series of marathons dedicated to Perry's Chandler Bing.

The tribute includes selected episodes showcasing Chandler's humor, friendship, and romance with Monica.

Marathons run from November 1 through November 5, with encores playing over the weekend.

The marathon will also include segments honoring the impacts that Matthew Perry and Chandler Bing had on pop culture.

As a celebration of the life of Friends star and television & film star Matthew Perry, TBS has scheduled a series of marathons this week dedicated to Perry's Chandler Bing. The "Best of Chandler" Marathon begins on Wednesday, November 1, spotlighting the character's most hilarious and heartwarming episodes. The marathon continues on Thursday, November 2, highlighting friendship episodes with "Best of Chandler and Joey's Friendship" and the "Best of Monica and Chandler's Relationship" Marathon on Friday, November 3 (with encores of the marathons continuing over the weekend through Sunday, November 5). In addition, the marathons will also include special tributes to the actor, the character, and their respective impacts. Though having appeared on both the small & big screens, Perry will be best known for his role in the beloved 90s sitcom – having played the role over the course of 10 seasons and 234 episodes. Perry and his castmates (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer) officially reunited back in May 2021 for a filmed reunion for HBO Max.

Wednesday, 11/1: "Friends": Best of Chandler Marathon (6A – 6P)

6:00 AM "The One With The Blackout"

6:30 AM "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2"

7:00 AM "The One With the Prom Video"

7:30 AM "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies"

8:00 AM "The One Where Eddie Wont' Go"

8:30 AM "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

9:00 AM "The One With the Jam"

9:30 AM "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister"

10:00 AM "The One With the Hypnosis Tape"

10:30 AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"

11:00 AM "The One With the Cat"

11:30 AM "The One With the Cuffs"

12:00 PM "The One With Chandler in a Box"

12:30 PM "The One With the Embryos"

1:00 PM "The One With all the Rugby"

1:30 PM "The One With All the Wedding Dresses"

2:00 PM "The One With All the Thanksgivings"

2:30 PM "The One Where Everybody Finds Out"

3:00 PM "The One With the Cop"

3:30 PM "The One With the Proposal: Part 1"

4:00 PM "The One With the Halloween Party"

4:30 PM "The One With the Tea Leaves"

5:00 PM "The One With the Sharks"

5:30 PM "The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work"

Thursday, 11/2: "Friends": Best of Chandler and Joey's Friendship Marathon (6:30A-12:30P)

6:00 AM "The One With the Baby On The Bus"

6:30 AM "The One With The Prom Video"

7:00 AM "The One Where Ross and Rachel… You Know"

7:30 AM "The One Where Joey Moves Out"

8:00 AM "The One Where Eddie Won't Go"

8:30 AM "The One Where No One's Ready"

9:00 AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"

9:30 AM "The One With the Cat"

10:00 AM "The One With Chandler in a Box"

10:30 AM "The One With The Embryos"

11:00 AM "The One Where Monica Sings"

12:00 PM "The One With Ross's Grant"

Friday, 11/3: "Friends": Best of Chandler & Monica's Relationship Marathon (10A-12:30P)

10:00 AM "The One With Ross' Wedding, Part 2"

10:30 AM "The One With the Proposal Part 1"

11:00 AM "The One With the Proposal Part 2"

11:30 AM "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding Part 1"

12:00 AM "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding Part 2"

Saturday, 11/4: "Friends": Best of Chandler Encore (6A-10:30A)

6:00 AM "The One With The Blackout"

6:30 AM "The One After the Super Bowl Pt. 2"

7:00 AM "The One With the Prom Video"

7:30 AM "The One Where Dr. Ramoray Dies"

8:00 AM "The One Where Eddie Wont' Go"

8:30 AM "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding"

9:00 AM "The One With the Jam"

9:30 AM "The One Where Chandler Can't Remember Which Sister"

10:00 AM "The One With the Hypnosis Tape"

Sunday, 11/5: Friends Best of Chandler Encore (6A-12:30P)

6:00 AM "The One With a Chick and a Duck"

6:30 AM "The One With the Cat"

7:00 AM "The One With the Cuffs"

7:30 AM "The One With Chandler in a Box"

8:00 AM "The One With the Embryos"

8:30 AM "The One With all the Rugby"

9:00 AM "The One With All the Thanksgivings"

9:30 AM "The One Where Everybody Finds Out"

10:00 AM "The One With the Cop"

10:30 AM "The One With the Proposal: Part 1"

11:00 AM "The One With the Halloween Party"

11:30 AM "The One With the Tea Leaves"

12:00 PM "The One With the Sharks"

