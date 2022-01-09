Full House Actor, Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away, Age 65

On Sunday night, TMZ reported that Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star Bob Saget has passed away at the age of 65. Reports are that the Sheriff's Department and fire department responded to a call from the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, earlier on Sunday after hotel security found Saget in his room. Though the circumstances surrounding Saget's death remain unclear, the comedian/actor was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Saget was in the middle of a comedy tour, with this stretch taking him through Florida, performing a show in Jacksonville on Saturday night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," posted the Orange County Sheriff's Office in a tweet earlier. Here's a look at Saget's Instagram post from earlier today, thanking the crowd at the Jacksonville show and promoting some of his upcoming tour dates:

Originally landing the role he would best be known for, Saget would begin playing Danny Tanner on Full House in 1987 and continuing in the role for nearly a decade, wrapping his run on the original series in 1995. Saget was joined by John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, and Lori Loughlin. He would go on to reprise the role for Netflix's revival Fuller House, which ran for four years before ending its run in 2020. But Saget was also known for his reality show work, hosting America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 (hosting it while also working on Full House, pretty much cementing him as a familiar face in millions of homes).

But there was so much more to Saget's humor than just family fare. Saget's stand-up comedy was about as far from Danny Tanner and cute kitten videos as you can find, and it was his ability to be successful in both worlds that earned him the respect of many of his peers. For a perfect example of this, look no further than Comedy Central's 2008 roast of the actor/comedian, which opened up many fans' eyes to another side of the man's talents. Saget would also go on to appear as an exaggerated version of himself on HBO's Entourage, served as the narrator's voice onCBS' How I Met Your Mother, a memorable turn in the Dave Chappelle-starring Half Baked, and more.