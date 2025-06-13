Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: full house, The Beach Boys

Full House: John Stamos Pays Tribute to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson

In a heartfelt social media post, Full House star John Stamos paid tribute to The Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson and the band's influence.

No one can ever deny the California-based The Beach Boys' place in pop culture history as one of the biggest mainstream successes in American music. With Brian Wilson's passing on June 11th at the age of 82, Full House star John Stamos, who, like his character Jesse Katsopolis, is a musician, paid tribute to the founding Beach Boys member as a superfan who has performed alongside them. The actor took to Instagram to talk about Wilson and his love for the band.

"Brian Wilson didn't just soundtrack my life…he filled it with color, with wonder, with some of the most unforgettable, emotional, joyful moments I've ever known," Stamos began. "It's hard to put into words what it meant to stand beside him, laugh with him, play his music with him. Brian wasn't just a musical genius; he was a gentle, soulful, funny, complex, beautiful man. He heard things no one else could hear. He felt things deeper than most of us ever will. And somehow, he turned all of that into music that wrapped itself around the world and made us all feel less alone. I grew up worshipping the Beach Boys, never imagining one day I'd get to play with them, let alone call Brian a friend."

Stamos credited Wilson's work on "Pet Sounds," "God Only Knows," and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" as being influential in his life. "Songs that didn't just play in the background of our lives, they shaped who we were. They shaped who I became," he wrote. "His music made me feel things I didn't know how to say. It made me want to make people feel the way his music made me feel. So much of my life and career, so much of me, exists because of what Brian created." The band featuring Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Bruce Johnston, and Al Jardine, appeared on the ABC sitcom in the Full House season two episode "Beach Boy Bingo" and season five's "Captain Video (Part I)" featuring Love and Johnston.

