Futurama S13 Trailer: Bender Out of Control, Fry Faces a Rival & More

With Season 13 binge-dropping on September 15th, here's a look at Hulu's official trailer for of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama.

Article Summary Futurama Season 13 drops all 10 episodes on Hulu September 15, departing from the weekly release model.

The official trailer teases Bender out of control, Fry’s rivalry for Leela, and explosive chaos ahead.

FXX will air two episodes of Futurama Season 13 weekly starting the same night for traditional viewers.

The new season promises action, romance, and absurdity with the beloved crew back for more adventures.

With less than a month to go until new episodes of the hit animated series land on Hulu, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the 13th season of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama. Set to premiere on September 15th (5 pm PT/8 pm ET), there's going to be a big change for this go-around. Unlike previous seasons, all ten episodes of the upcoming will be released on that day. Viewers interested in getting their servings of the animated series in smaller doses can check out FXX beginning that same day (at 8 pm ET), with two episodes of Season 13 airing weekly.

Here's a look at the previously released image gallery for the animated series' return – but first, the official Season 13 overview: "Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned… it's an all-new season of 'Futurama'!"

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). Together with accountant Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), assistant Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg (West), they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

In addition, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman are also set for the 13th season. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz serve as executive producers on the series, which stems from 20th Television Animation (a part of Disney Television Studios) and animation house Rough Draft Studios.

