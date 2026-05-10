Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Previews Jensen Ackles's Return in S03E21: "Chrono Stasis"

Here's our updated look at the return of Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw in CBS's Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones."

Article Summary Tracker previews S03E21 "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22 "The Best Ones" as Russell Shaw returns for the final two episodes.

Jensen Ackles is back as Russell Shaw, teaming with Colter on a personal mission tied to their father’s mysterious work.

In Tracker S03E22, Colter and Russell hunt for a victim linked to a nefarious research project as the season nears its end.

The update includes official Tracker episode overviews for both chapters, plus the "Chrono Stasis" promo that aired after S03E20.

With CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E20: "Reclamation" having just aired, we're going to hold off on dropping any spoilers – but that doesn't mean we don't have a look at what's ahead when Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw makes his return in the final two chapters this season – S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones." Along with official overviews and image galleries for both episodes, we've also included the promo for "Chrono Stasis," which aired shortly after Sunday night's episode.

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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