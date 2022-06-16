Game of Thrones: HBO Eyeing Jon Snow Sequel Series; Harington Attached

Just when you thought the universe of HBO & George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" was only going to focus on prequels like House of the Dragon and about 187 other projects rumored to be in development (just a joke, HBO). Earlier this evening, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively that HBO is in early development on a sequel series to the global phenomenon, with the live-action spinoff focusing on Jon Snow (with Kit Harington reportedly attached to reprise his fan-favorite & Emmy-nominated role). As GOT fans already know, the eighth & final season saw Jon discover that he was really Aegon Targaryen… which means he has a line on the Iron Throne. But as we saw in the series finale, Jon shuffled off to snowier pastures after being exiled from Westeros and heading North of the Wall with a caravan of Wildlings to begin a new life (a life we're apparently about to learn more about, and one that could involve the return of some familiar faces).

