Game of Thrones: HBO Marks 10 Years with Month-Long Iron Anniversary

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Game of Thrones premiered on HBO. Dubbing it the Iron Anniversary, the network announced a month-long celebration of the series culminating in a 73-hour binge of all eight seasons in a "MaraThrone" on HBO2 starting at 10 a.m. ET on April 10th. The series' popularity spans 45 million viewers in the U.S. and distribution across 207 territories around the world, according to the WarnerMedia press release.

HBO Max opened a Game of Thrones Spotlight Page, an app experience with curations for every level of fandom of the series based on the George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Fire and Ice" novels, from a broad introduction to the world and characters for newbies, to spoiler-laden curations featuring easter eggs for die-hard fans. The page includes a treasure trove of content, with over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips, and trailers—many of which have never been available on the streaming platform before. Fans will be able to raise money for numerous charities during the 73-hour MaraThrone rallied by cast members. The featured charities are Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and The Trevor Project.

A few select superfans and influencers will receive a custom MaraThrone kit that will aid in their viewing experience, while six unique marathon "routes" will offer a little direction to fans who want to experience the series a whole new way. Viewers may choose from a variety of arcs like following the Mother of Dragons through her most fiery moments, journey with Arya to Braavos and beyond, binge the best battles, watch the Army of the Dead come to life, or relive the series biggest spoiler episodes all over again. Later in the month, HBO will surprise three couple who hold Westerosian-themed weddings with special anniversary gifts of t their own including Game of Thrones-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in the house of their choosing from Targaryen, Stark and Lannister with coordinated efforts from local bakeries.

To top it off, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and its licensing partners announced a variety of limited edition items including a Fabergé egg inspired by the dragon eggs of Daenerys Targaryen co-designed by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton, which also includes a miniature crown the Dragon queen wore during her coronation at the series finale. Danish-based Mikkeller, which created multiple Game of Thrones-themed brews will be able to experience their latest creation called "Iron Anniversary IPA". Funko will also release an iron-textured limited-edition assortment of fan-favorite Game of Thrones Pop! Vinyl collectibles, which are available for pre-order. The Game of Thrones: Complete Collection is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and through select digital retailers. The complete series is available to stream on HBO Max. The prequel series House of the Dragon begins production this year.