HBO Signs George R.R. Martin to 5-Year Overall Deal: Report

Last week, HBO announced that it was looking to expand the "Game of Thrones" universe beyond the prequel series House of the Dragon, an adaptation of the "Tales of Dunk & Egg" novellas, and an animated series with the addition of three new projects: "9 Voyages aka Sea Snake," "Flea Bottom," and "10,000 Ships." On Friday, THR reported exclusively that there's a deal in place to make all of that much easier for the cable giant and WarnerMedia, with word that George R.R. Martin had signed a "massive overall deal" to develop programming for HBO and HBO Max- with reports having the deal set at five years and a value in the "mid-eight figures." Martin also has an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor's award-winning 2011 post-apocalyptic novel Who Fears Death and an adaptation of Roger Zelazny's 1979 fantasy novel Roadmarks being developed at the cable network. Outside of HBO, Martin has an adaptation of "Wild Cards" in development over at NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Here's a more detailed look at the three projects announced earlier this month:

"9 Voyages aka Sea Snake": Further along in development than the other two projects (with Rome and Gotham's Bruno Heller reportedly on board), the series focuses on "the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship. Velaryon journeyed to places including Pentos, Dragonstone, and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh, and Myr. He reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and he and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.

"Flea Bottom": The series is set in the poorest slum district in King's Landing, a maze-like warren of narrow streets and dark alleys filled with tanneries, brothels, and alehouses. Featured in the first four seasons of the flagship series, some of the denizens of Flea Bottom include Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Gendry, the bastard son of King Robert Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), prostitute Armeca (Sahara Knite), and Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night's Watch (Burn Gorman).

"10,000 Ships": The title of this project is a nod to the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who journeyed from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. In terms of the "A Song of Ice and Fire", the story takes place approximately 1,000 years before the novels.