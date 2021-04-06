Game Of Thrones Slots Casino Celebrates Series' 10th Anniversary

Zynga has revealed plans for Game Of Thrones Slots Casino to celebrate the HBO series' tenth anniversary with an in-game event. In honor of the occasion, the game will be getting an update where they have set up a month's worth of new features, events, and activities. All of which will are being released as the Iron Anniversary celebration throughout the month of April. We got the rundown of what will be coming to the game from the company for you here as the update should be kicking in today.

Kicking off the festivities, players can re-experience the realm with the new Archives of Westeros, a limited-time event that sets challengers on an epic tour of memorable moments from the series to reap massive rewards. From 'Arya's List' to 'Dracarys', players must complete four themed challenges in this comprehensive quest to earn the bounty. Rolling out to players mid-month, two new machines will be released for the celebration, featuring both beloved and infamous characters. 'The Pack Survives' slot machine will feature the offspring of House Stark including Arya, Sansa and Bran, set against the northern backdrop of Winterfell. 'The Night King' slot machine spotlights those that served on the Night's Watch, from the Free Folk king, Mance Rayder to reluctant leader Jon Snow, as well as the Night King himself. As the finale to the Iron Anniversary, at the end of the month, the new Spins of Fate event lets players confront the ultimate evil, the white walker army. Earning Battle Tokens as they spin any slot, these tokens give players the chance to defeat the Night King's army, delivering blows by spinning the Spins of Fate wheel.

"It's hard to imagine there was a time when the names Stark, Lannister, Tyrell and Targaryen weren't part of our shared vernacular," said Yaron Leyvand, Sr. Vice President of Games at Zynga. "But since the finale of the series and the launch of Game of Thrones Slots Casino, the fire of fandom continues to burn bright for Westeros. We're excited to invite our players to celebrate the Iron Anniversary, and join us in-game for events, social activities and content that connects us with the mythic series and each other."