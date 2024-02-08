Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, george rr martin, HBO, house of the dragon, max

Game of Thrones: HBO, "The Batman Part II" Writer Working on Spinoff

HBO and "The Batman: Part II" writer Mattson Tomlin are reportedly developing the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series Aegon’s Conquest.

Though HBO has no official comment, it would appear that the cable network is developing another "Game of Thrones" universe spinoff series. With the second season of House of the Dragon on the way later this year and production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (based on George R.R. Martin's "Dunk and Egg" novellas) expected to start later this year, reports are that the rumblings around Aegon's Conquest are starting to pick up. Reportedly, HBO has tapped writer Mattson Tomlin – a name that you might be familiar with if you've been following what's been going on with the scripts for Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II, the adaptation of Keanu Reeves' action comic BRZRKR, and the upcoming video game adaptation of Mega Man – to tackle the series take.

One major factor that gives the project an advantage is how it serves as a direct prequel to HOTD – as opposed to being set hundreds or thousands of years prior to the action of the original GOT spinoff series. The series is expected to focus on how the Targaryen waged a brutal and bloody war for control of Westeros – with the spotlight on Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wive – Rhaenys and Visenya – and their dragons. That would lead to Aegon successfully unifying six of the Seven Kingdoms in two years – with Dorne the only standout.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news exclusively.

