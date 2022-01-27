Moonfall: 15 Images and a New Clip Don't Disprove the Moon is Haunted

It's been a relatively quiet January as several studios have decided to push back their releases to the early spring in hopes that the newest variant of COVID-19 will stop kicking all of our collective asses. That could very well happen if we all do our part, so wear your mask, get your shots, social distance when possible, and don't go to work when you're sick. Also, if someone could send a new legislature for the Utah BC-ers, they made it impossible for counties to pass mask mandates or for schools to go digital. But movies might happen next month! Maybe! And Moonfall is one of those movies, even if they refuse to tell us whether or not the moon is haunted. Lionsgate dropped fifteen new images and a clip showing off the lift-off part that always makes people sit on the edges of their seats for years and years now. This movie still looks wild, and no one is better than Roland Emmerich at making disaster look beautiful.

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.

Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, Moonfall, movies