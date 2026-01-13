Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, kit harington

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Was "Angered" by Season 8 Fan Petition

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington doesn't think highly of the fan petition that called for Season 8 to be redone with "competent writers."

Article Summary Kit Harington was "angered" by the fan petition demanding a rewrite of Game of Thrones Season 8.

The actor defends creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss against criticism from disappointed fans.

Jon Snow's journey, including his lineage and fate, is discussed in detail by Harington.

The petition amassed over 1.8 million signatures, but Harington calls it a product of social media "idiocy."

Kit Harington might be done with reprising Jon Snow for the Game of Thrones universe for now, but he'll never stop defending the work he and the creators have done on the series, which includes a brazen statement from a group of fans who circulated a petition with the initial goal of amassing 15,000 signatures to over 1.8 million to remake the eighth and final season of the HBO series with "competent writers." Speaking with the New York Times, coincidentally to move on from his signature role, the Eternals (2021) star stepped up for creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to adapt the George R.R. Martin high fantasy into a TV series from his acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire series, naming the cable series after his first novel.

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington "Angered" by Attempt at Revisionism

"That genuinely angered me," Harington said, noting the efforts of series writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media." The Industry star appeared in 62 of the series 74 episodes across all eight seasons, initially finding his character trying to find purpose in his life while carrying the "Snow" last name, which is reserved for royal bastards as the presumed son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) long before it's discovered he's actually Ned's nephew as does carry Stark blood from Ned's sister and his father, a Targaryen.

Before the truth comes out, Jon decides to volunteer to serve under the Night's Watch, swearing an oath to protect the Realm from any threats from beyond the Wall, which generally meant the Wildlings before the undead forces led by the Night King resurfaced. After emerging as a leader for the Night's Watch, he was able to make peace with the Wildlings as the undead became a greater threat to the living, as the Night King would turn the dead from battle into new soldiers to replenish his army. As Jon gained prominence throughout the realm, he united what he could, and was joined by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), with whom he eventually falls in love and later discovers is his aunt.

While the Realm ends up saved from the undead and Starks' honor restored, but at a great cost, Jon finds himself back in the Night's Watch for his regicide, but decides to abscond from his duties since he already gave his life to the Watch once already and left with the Wildlings, which would have been the setting for the proposed Jon Snow sequel series until HBO scrapped it. For more on Harington's career, including how he handled his Game of Thrones fame, his work on Industry, hosting Saturday Night Live, and more, you can check out the complete interview.

