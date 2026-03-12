Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: one piece, samurai champloo, Tomorrow Studios.

One Piece Producers Developing Live-Action Samurai Champloo Series

Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind Netflix's One Piece, will adapt its third anime-to-live-action series, Samurai Champloo.

Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichirō Watanabe will be actively involved in this new adaptation.

The show will capture Samurai Champloo’s unique hip-hop influenced style and Edo-era story.

Tomorrow Studios is shopping the project, aiming to replicate One Piece's recent live-action success.

Before One Piece, Tomorrow Studios and Netflix's previous attempt at adapting a live-action anime series, Cowboy Bebop, failed with its cancellation after one season. As the Matt Owens and Steven Maeda-created series, adapted from the Eiichiro Oda manga and anime of the same name, enters its second season, their production company, Tomorrow Studios, is looking to adapt another manga and anime from Cowboy Bebop mastermind Shinichirō Watanabe in Samurai Champloo. A primary difference would be that Watanabe will be more involved in this adaptation creatively than the Netflix live-action adaptation from Christopher Yost and André Nemec.

Tomorrow Studios is from Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, who dared to tackle one of the longest-running manga and anime series, with the first issue released in 1997 (114 volumes) and the series premiering in 1999 (currently at 1,155 episodes, not counting several films and specials). The Netflix series, which stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Mackenyu, premiered its second season on March 10 and has been renewed for a third season. Obviously, given the nature of Netflix's business model, fans probably shouldn't expect a Simpsons or South Park-level commitment.

"We had dinner with [Watanabe] in Japan and said, if we move forward on doing 'Samurai Champloo,' we really want you to be a part of the creative," Clements told Variety. "We were thrilled that he was willing to do that." Since the series is under development, Tomorrow Studios still needs to do the legwork from tapping into the music that shares the anime's hip-hop influence to shopping the series to would-be buyers. Samurai Champloo, which ran for a single season from 2004-2005, focused on three Japanese protagonists of Fuu, a tea waitress; who meets Mugen, an outlaw; and his rival, Jin, a ronin, who embark on a journey to find a samurai who smells of sunflowers, during a fictionalized version of the Edo period For more, including how Tomorrow Studios struck gold with One Piece and what they felt went wrong with Cowboy Bebop, you can check out the report. Samurai Champloo is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

