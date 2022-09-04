Game of Thrones Reminder: Books Will Be "Quite Different" From Series

When it comes to the future of HBO and George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe, the future is looking brighter with each passing episode of the prequel series House of the Dragon (including a new one hitting tonight). And with talk of a Kit Harington-starring & producing spinoff sequel series Snow (working title) in development, it looks like we're going to learn what happened after the beloved/loathed series finale. But when it comes to providing insight into what GRRM has in store with The Winds of Winter as well as the overall "A Song of Ice & Fire" saga? Well, here's a reminder we wanted to pass along that it's looking more and more like the show & the books will be traveling very different paths.

In a post that some of you may have missed over the summer on his Not a Blog site, GRRM explained that while he's been working on the newest novel, "Things are growing… and changing, as does happen with us gardeners. Things twist, things change, new ideas come to me (thank you, muse), old ideas prove unworkable, I write, I rewrite, I restructure, I rip everything apart and rewrite again, I go through doors that lead nowhere, and doors that open on marvels." And in explaining the process, GRRM came to a realization: "my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series." And what that means? Well, let's just say that GOT viewers may end up being as much in the dark about what's to come as those only reading the novels. "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different," Martin wrote in the entry.

From there, GRRM goes on to address a number of characters and situations as he elaborates on what he meant about the diverging between the series and novels. And what about the overall "A Song of Ice & Fire" tale? Well, fans can expect some of the show's characters who died to live, some of the show's characters who lived to die, and an ending that will be quite different from the controversial HBO one. "One thing I can say, in general, enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of GAME OF THRONES will survive until the end of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, and not all of the characters who died on GAME OF THRONES will die in A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. (Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all) ((Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That's gardening))," Martin wrote in the post. "And the ending? You will need to wait until I get there. Some things will be the same. A lot will not."