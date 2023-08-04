Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, gamera, netflix, preview, trailer

GAMERA – Rebirth: Kaiju Roll Call Time in New Netflix Anime Teaser

Set to hit Netflix on September 7th, here's a look at the "kaiju roll call" teaser for Hiroyuki Seshita & Keisuke Ide's GAMERA - Rebirth.

In just a little over a month, fans will witness the "rebirth" of the giant monster that's captivated fans around the world for nearly a half-century. Because that's when GAMERA – Rebirth is set to hit Netflix screens – and we have a new teaser to pass along while you wait. Co-directed by Hiroyuki Seshita & Keisuke Ide with a story by KADOKAWA and production by ENGI, the upcoming anime series is set to bring the beloved behemoth to the small screen to entertain & enthrall an entirely new generation of fans – while also reminding long-time fans of what it is that they love about the character. But as you're about to see, there are a few too many kaiju intent on crashing his party.

With a cast that includes Hisako Kanemoto, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Aki Toyosaki, Subaru Kimura, Mamoru Miyano, and Saori Hayami, here's a look at the newest teaser for the six-episode GAMERA – Rebirth (with the animated series set to hit the streaming service on September 7, 2023) – followed by a look back at the two previously-released trailers and some background on the history of the character & its on-screen franchise:

Hear him ROAR! Beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, GAMERA -Rebirth- streams worldwide September 7th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TiXtlbBKif — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Gamera is a monster featured in Gamera: The Giant Monster, a special effects film released in 1965 by Daiei Film (now Kadokawa). Gamera is portrayed as a protector of humanity from dangers on Earth, a friend to children, and an ally of justice. It has a humorous, turtle-like appearance and possesses the ability to fly and other distinctive characteristics. Gamera gained popularity for its unique style, such as its ability to breathe fire or spin and fly like a disc, and how it courageously confronts any enemy no matter how powerful, and sequels to Gamera: The Giant Monster, as well as other films featuring the creature, continued to be produced. There were a total of 8 Gamera films in the 1960s through to the 1980s and a three-part series in the 1990s.

