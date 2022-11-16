Gangs of London Season 2 Exclusive Clip Previews Elliot's Return

With less than a day to go until Gareth Evans & Matt Flannery's AMC+ Original series Gangs of London comes storming back to our screens, it's pretty clear from what we've seen from the trailers that this season plans to blow past the pretty high bar set by its freshman outing. To do that, they've clearly adopted the "More" mentality: more tension, more brutality, more twists, more danger, and more heart-crushing excitement. And if you think you have an understanding of how things are shaping up? Think again because a new order on the streets will force friends & enemies to form alliances, family members to turn against each other, and (rumor has it) a person or two disposed of in some cinematically beautiful fashion. Need more convincing? How about this early-exclusive clip showcasing the return of Elliot (Sope Dirisu)? We don't want to spoil anything or take things out of context, so let's just say that this is one helluva way to handle someone losing your dry cleaning.

With the series return kicking off this Thursday, November 17th, with a two-episode premiere (with the remaining six episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays on AMC+), here's a look at our early-exclusive clip as well as the previously-released "redband" trailer for from AMC+ Original series Gangs of London:

In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city have been redrawn – the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Sopé Dìrísù, Humans, Mr. Malcolm's List) is now being forced to work for the Investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi (Asif Raza Mir, Daaman), and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of a brutal gang leader – Koba (Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central). He and his paramilitary enforcers have stamped a new kind of authority; battlefield atrocities, torture, and family kidnap, all coldly designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission. Koba's vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old-school gangster codes don't exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London's drug trade. But this monopoly can't last forever, and the gangs are fighting back – who will win the battle for London's soul?

Returning for the season are Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Bria n Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), and Valene Kane (The Fall). Joining the cast when the show returns are Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète), and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice).

Created by Gareth Evans & Matt Flannery, the AMC+ Original series Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Corin Hardy stands as the lead director for the series, with Tom Butterworth as the lead writer. The second season was directed by Hardy, Marcela Said, and Nima Nourizadeh, with the series written by Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter, and co-written by Steve Searle. Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Butterworth, Hardy, Helen Gregory, Evans, Flannery, and Hugh Warren serve as executive producers.