Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on Why Show Didn't Have Disney in Title & More

Greg Weisman on why Gargoyles didn't have "Disney" in its title & why he can't help when it comes to more of The Spectacular Spider-Man.

When it comes to pop culture folks who know how to use social media to their advantage and for the greater geek good, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) is on our ever-growing list of famous faces who we can depend on for honesty, clarity, and uniquely personal perspectives on any number of issues (like James Gunn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Neil Gaiman, Melissa Navia, and others are also on that valuable list). Surprisingly, we're checking in with Weisman on two topics that actually have nothing to do with Young Justice (the show that we're usually tracking). Instead, this go-around covers the beloved animated series Gargoyles (1994-1997) and The CW & Disney XD's The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009), with Weisman tackling one question we didn't know we had until someone else asked it and then tackling a request as a reminder that just because folks make a series happen doesn't mean they have the say on how many seasons it ends up getting.

When it comes to the former, Weisman was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles.'" Following that, a fan praises "Spectacular" and make the request of Weisman that he revive the series. Of course, that might be a little tough, considering he doesn't own the IP or have any control over it. In other words, if fans want more of The Spectacular Spider-Man, then they would be better off hitting up Kevin Feige over at Marvel Studios (or The Mouse if you can make it into the heart of The Magic Kingdom in one piece – those "It's a Small World After All" kids are dangerous). "And still… it's #NotUpToMe Why is this so hard to understand?" Weisman responded – here's a look:

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

