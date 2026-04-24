Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys, vought rising

Gen V Ending After 2 Seasons; The Boys: Vought Rising Set for 2027

Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys spinoff Gen V has been canceled after two seasons, with The Boys: Vought Rising set for 2027.

Article Summary Gen V has been canceled after two seasons, ending its run at Godolkin as Prime Video reshapes The Boys universe.

Eric Kripke says Gen V characters will continue in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects still in development.

The Boys: Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, is now set to premiere in 2027 as a new prequel.

Kripke also teases Jared Padalecki’s sleazy Mister Marathon debut, joining Ackles and Misha Collins in Season 5.

The future of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys just got a little clearer – unfortunately. The spinoff series Gen V will not be returning for a third season. In addition, the Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront)-starring spinoff prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising is set to release in 2027. "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," shared Kripke and EP Evan Goldberg. "You'll see them again."

The Boys: Padalecki "Crushed It" as "Coke-Blowing Scumbag"

Though we still don't know how the moment will play out when the Supernatural trio reunites on the screen during the fifth episode of the final season of Prime Video's The Boys, Kripke is offering some insights into what we can expect from Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. The big question? How does Kripke feel now that Padalecki revealed he's portraying Mister Marathon, The Seven's original speed force? "My reaction is, it's totally fine. We're close enough to the episode. It increases excitement for the episode. Enough people online were talking about it that I'm sure he saw it and he was like, 'Oh okay! It must be out,'" Kripke shared during an interview with EW, with the episode in question set to hit next week.

It didn't take long for Kripke to get on board with series writer Judalina Neira's pitch to have Padalecki play the speedster. "I jumped on that, and then it puts him in the mythology of the show in a really fun way. He used to be at Seven Tower; he was in that conference room; he was a part of the lore. So I thought that was perfect. And part of me just loved the idea of him playing a coke-blowing scumbag because he's such a good guy both in real life and in all the roles he plays. I just wanted him to be really sleazy, and he crushed it," Kripke noted about Padalecki's performance. "I'm just excited that [fans will] be able to see those three guys together playing in scenes — and playing totally different people," Kripke added. "But you can still feel the chemistry. Once we figured out this would be perfect for Jared, that was when we really realized we should do this Jared-Jensen storyline, because that's what people wanna see."

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