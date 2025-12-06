Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Left "With Jaws Agape" Over What RTD Has Planned

Based on what Doctor Who Showrunner and 2026 Christmas Special writer Russell T. Davies shared, the BBC really likes what he has planned.

Back in October, the word came down that Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies would be writing a Christmas Special for 2026, with Davies sharing, "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" A month later, during an interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies shared that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

When Doctor Who Magazine #624 hit this week, we learned that Davies had dropped a tease about the special in his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" For those interested, there are two ways to take "Bafflers." It could be "a device used to restrain the flow of a fluid, gas, etc., or to prevent the spreading of sound or light in a particular direction; a baffle," or "something that causes a person to be baffled, particularly a difficult puzzle or riddle."

Is everyone up-to-speed? Great! That brings us to our most recent update, with Davies sharing that the bigwigs over at the BBC liked what they heard when it came to what Davies had planned. "We haven't even started work on it yet," Davies shared with BBC Newsbeat regarding next year's Christmas special. "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus." Understandably, Davies didn't get into details – partly because it hasn't been written yet and partly because he's not going to spoil something that's still a year away. But it seems like the folks over at the BBC know what Davies is up to, and it left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

