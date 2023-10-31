Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

Gen V S01 Finale: Cate Sees Herself The Hero of This Story (TRAILER)

Dropping this week, we have a look at the season finale trailer for Amazon's Prime Video, Michele Fazekas, and Tara Butters' Gen V.

After seven mind-blowing (in so many ways) episodes of Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, it's come down to this. on one side, Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) – both have very good reasons to want to free the supes from the Woods and unleash them upon humanity as payback. We definitely don't agree with them – but we understand. Standing in the way of all Hell breaking loose across Godolkin University and spreading out are Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Emma (Lizze Broadway), and Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh). But with this being the season finale (with hints at more serious connections to The Boys Season 4 in this one), we can't shake this feeling that some twists, a few turns, and more than a few eyebrow-archings & jaw-droppings are on the way.

Here's a look at the season finale trailer for Prime Video's Gen V – followed by a look at how last week's episode connects to the greater "The Boys" universe and some insights into how it all ties together moving forward:

Congresswoman Victoria Neuman & Marie Have Serious Connections: During her face-to-face with Neuman (Claudia Doumit) in an effort to tell the Congresswoman about Dean Shetty's (Shelley Conn) virus plans, Marie learns that Neuman is also a supe -and that they both share the same power to manipulate blood. Oh, and Marie's secret benefactor? Yup, it's been Neuman.

Grace Mallory's No Fan of Dean Shetty's Supes Virus Plan: What a perfect moment for Laila Robins's Grace Mallory to return – just in time to express her shock & disgust as what Shetty & Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) have planned, refusing to help them spread the virus. Granted, that won't be a problem that Shetty & Dr. Cardosa will have to worry about for too much longer…

Dean Shetty's Backstory Dates Back to "The Boys" Season 1: Remember the decision that Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) made during the first season to let Transoceanic Flight 37 crash? Shetty's husband and daughter were on that plane – and now we see how it all began.

Neuman Now Has a Major Ace Up Her Sleeve: While Cate (Maddie Phillips) killing Shetty appears to be the beginning of the end for the Woods (with a whole lot of pissed-off supes about to be let loose on "GodU," it's Neuman taking care of Dr. Cardosa and walking away with the evidence of the supes virus that sets things up in a big way for both shows moving forward.

Fazekas Teases "Gen V" Season 1 Finale: "It's a cliffhanger on a lot of levels. It's a cliffhanger to our second season. It's a cliffhanger to 'The Boys' fourth season. There's definitely a sense of – I would like to see what happens next!"

Gen V Season Finale Will Be "Handoff" to The Boys Season 4 & More

In a recent interview with EW, Fazekas and The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke discussed just how closely the two shows will connect moving forward (especially now that the spinoff has been renewed for a second season) – while still allowing each show to be its own thing:

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 1 Finale Leading to "The Boys" Season 4 – and Beyond: "I don't think it's a spoiler to say that, by the end of season 1 of 'Gen V,' there's a handoff to season 4 of 'The Boys.' Then whenever we break season 4 of 'The Boys,' there will be a handoff to the hopeful [interview took place prior to renewal news] season 2 of 'Gen V.'"

Kripke & Fazekas Stay in Constant Communication: Kripke explained, "When they were breaking the virus storyline, they just had to be in regular communication with me in my room to understand, 'Is that a thing out in the world that'll be helpful to us or is it going to f*** us?'" Fazekas added, "Also, it can't get too complicated. You should be able to watch 'Gen V' and not watch 'The Boys.' You can watch 'The Boys' and not watch 'Gen V.' But [the shows] talking to each other and being consistent is always important."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series. With classes now officially in session, we've got the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series to unleash upon your unsuspecting lives. Following a look at the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer and a rundown of who you need to know:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!