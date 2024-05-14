Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys

Gen V Season 2: Production List Has Filming Scheduled for September

According to this week's production list, Prime Video & Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V Season 2 has a filming date set for September.

Earlier this month, Showrunner Michele Fazekas and the team behind Prime Video's Gen V announced that the late actor Chance Perdomo's character Andre Anderson would not be recast and that the writers would "recraft" the Season 2 storylines ahead of production getting underway. "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season," the statement that was released promised. Assuming this week's Production List is the most updated in terms of timelines, it looks like filming on the second season is in the books for September 27th in Toronto, Canada. Again, considering the special & tragic circumstances, this comes with a bit of a question mark…

Here's a look at a screencap of the Production List that went live this week, listing that date in September:

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

With classes now officially in session, we've got the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series to unleash upon your unsuspecting lives. Following a look at the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

