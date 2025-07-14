Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2: Sinclair, Phillips, Thor, Luh & More Set for SDCC 2025

Gen V Showrunner Michelle Fazekas and stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh & Hamish Linklater are set for SDCC 2025.

Gen V season 2 showrunner Michelle Fazekas and series stars confirmed for San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel.

Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater to appear at SDCC 2025 event.

Exclusive sneak peeks, cast teases, and behind-the-scenes Gen V stories teased for Ballroom 20 panel.

Attendees can expect an inside look at Gen V’s sophomore season ahead of its September 17th premiere.

Before class is back in session on September 17th, Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas' Gen V will be hitting San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025) next week to talk up the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series. Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater will be joining Fazekas for "Gen V's Sophomore Year is Going to Be Lit," a panel set for Friday, July 25th (3:45 pm – 4:45 pm PT in Ballroom 20). Here's a look at the overview: "The unhinged, bloody, and subversive series from the world of 'The Boys' is back for another semester. The cast and showrunner from the Prime Video hit series gives an exclusive look at the upcoming second season, packed with teases, surprises, and behind-the-scenes stories from the Godolkin University campus."

As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Chace Crawford's The Deep will be haunting the halls of Godolkin University.

