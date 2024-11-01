Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2: "The Boys" Spinoff Adds 7 to Cast in Recurring Roles

Report: Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy have joined Gen V Season 2.

Yesterday, Maddie Phillips (Cate), Derek Luh (Jordan Li), and more from the cast took to social media to signal that filming on the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series had wrapped. Today, we're learning who else will be joining the cast of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V when it returns to Prime Video in 2025. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall), and Georgie Murphy (Accused) have all been tapped for recurring roles. As for who each of them is set to play, that's being kept under wraps.

Here's a look at what Luh and Phillips had to share earlier this week to signal that filming on the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series has officially wrapped:

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater 's ( Manhunt, Midnight Mass ) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas , and Marco Pigossi . Joining them were guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter , and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles , Jessie T. Usher , Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie , Chace Crawford , and PJ Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Before classes were officially in session, the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series was unleashed upon our unsuspecting lives. Along with the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer waiting for you below:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when you know you go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young people discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe , and Michaela Starr He also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira , and Loreli Alanís . The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures, and Original Film ).

