Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Series Gets Prime Video "Red Band" Trailer

We're ashamed to say that we didn't see this coming, but here's a "Red Band" trailer for Prime Video's "The Boys" spinoff series, Gen V.

We're not sure why we didn't see this coming, but it makes perfect sense. Of course, it would make perfect sense that Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V (the newest series in Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe) would have a "REDBAND" teaser trailer to accompany the original one. And just so there's no confusion? That first one wasn't exactly all "smiles & giggles," either. But if you want a harder look at what's to come, then you've come to the right place.

Okay, so with class officially in session beginning this September, you get to make a choice. You can either "enroll" in the following "RED BAND" trailer for Gen V – but if you're feeling squeamish? Well, we have the original version that was released earlier today waiting for you below:

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

