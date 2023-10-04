Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Episode 4, gen v, preview, prime video, the boys

Gen V: Vought International Wants You to #ThinkBrink (And Donate)

Gen V: Vought International wants everyone to #ThinkBrink in memory of GodU's Prof. Richard "Brink" Brinkerhoff - and donate, of course.

It didn't take long into the three-episode premiere of Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V before the mysteries behind Godolkin University would start making their presences known. In this case, it was Patrick Schwarzenegger's Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, killing Clancy Brown's Prof. Richard "Brink" Brinkerhoff – and then himself – that set things in motion. With the fourth chapter set to hit Prime Video screens at the end of this week, we have a meta in-universe video from Vought International to pass along that directly ties into Brink's death – and Vought looking to profit off of it. The #ThinkBrink campaign is a fundraiser being done in the deceased professor's name to raise money for "GodU's" upkeep. And who better to promote the campaigns' "importance" than the students at "GodU"? Though it does look like some of them are putting on pretty good "performances"…

Here's a look at the video for the #ThinkBrink campaign that was unleashed by Vought International earlier today – a video that we have a feeling we will be bitterly returning back to as we learn more about what's going on at "GodU":

Prime Video's "The Boys" spinoff returns this week with a fourth episode that introduces us to Derek Wilson's Robert Vernon, aka Tek Knight – now the host of hit Vought+ series The Whole Truth. But his visit to "GodU" is strictly business – as The World's Greatest Superhero Detective looks to expose the school's secrets. Meanwhile, a threatening situation reveals a new side of her powers to Marie (Jaz Sinclair) – while Emma (Lizze Broadway) shows another aspect of her powers, too. Meanwhile, Marie, Andre (Chance Perdomo), Cate (Maddie Phillips), and Jordan (London Thor & Derek Luh) try to shut down Sam (Asa Germann). Here's a look at the promo for the season's fourth episode – followed by a deeper dive into the Prime Video series:

This week on GEN V… NONE of this was in the orientation video!! pic.twitter.com/YND86DQf9m — GEN V (@genv) October 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

By the time the smoke cleared on the three-episode premiere, Godolkin University was down one Crimefighting Department Chair & "GodU's" top-ranked student (RIP Prof. Brinkerhoff & Luke Riordan/Golden Boy), with the students at "GodU" knee-deep in mystery & danger – and Vought International knee-deep in an ugly PR nightmare that has the potential to get much, much uglier. So who better to send in to do some clean-up than Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie)? Ready to reassure the masses that this was just a tragic one-off caused by a drug abuser, Barrett makes it clear that there's nothing to worry about. But what are these rumblings about something called… "The Woods"? Here's a look at the spin that Vought is putting on the murder/suicide, courtesy of Barrett – followed by a look at what we know about "The Boys" spinoff so far:

Previously, we received an announcement from Vought International and Opera GX gaming browser that a new social media network was on the way in October – V. In the clip to promote the release, we saw a message from none other than Homelander (Antony Starr in the original series) asking, "Should I just buy this and fire everyone?" (with a "Lol" unconvincingly placed at the end). Now, we're going to go out on a limb here and say that what we're looking at is a painfully thinly veiled shot at Elon Musk and the dumpster fire he's made out of Twitter/X. That said? We're curious as f**k to see what October 3rd brings. Here's a look at Vought and Opera GX making the announcement:

Coming soon, the most advanced social feed known to humans and superhumans alike. This is V, from Vought and @operagxofficial. pic.twitter.com/rqh8dB2ya0 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series. With classes now officially in session, we've got the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series to unleash upon your unsuspecting lives. Following a look at the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer and a rundown of who you need to know:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

