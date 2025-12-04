Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Returns Tonight: Our S02E07 Preview

Along with our preview for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E07: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo," we look at what's to come.

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns tonight with drama at the tire store and family feuds erupting.

Jim faces his own aging at the DMV as tensions rise between Mary and Audrey in episode 7.

Upcoming episodes tackle parenting struggles, secrets, and a holiday vacation gone sideways.

Watch the latest episode previews, trailers, and get a look ahead at Georgie & Mandy's family chaos.

CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns tonight – and Georgie (Jordan) has to deal with a feuding mother and mother-in-law when he goes asking for help with the tire store. Meanwhile, a trip to the DMV has Jim (Will Sasso) feeling his age in S02E07: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo." After checking out the episode overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for this week's episode, check out what's in store with Dec. 11th's S02E08: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble," and Dec. 18th's S02E09: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" and S02E10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Eps. 7-10 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 7: "A Bus Bench and Faith out the Wazoo" – Audrey and Mary's (Zoe Perry) feud rears its head when Georgie needs their help with the tire store, and Jim's forced to confront his age after a visit to the DMV. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds and teleplay by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 8: "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble" – Georgie and Mandy get upset when Audrey disciplines CeeCee without their permission. Story by Steve Holland & Alex Ayers and teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 9: "Payback and a Partial Shebang" – Georgie's feud with a rival store threatens his partnership with Ruben. Meanwhile, Mandy finds out Georgie's been keeping secrets from her. Story by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar and teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 10: "Miami Beach and a Magical Family Christmas" – Georgie and Mandy struggle to balance work, family, and the holidays when Audrey plans an unexpected Christmas vacation.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

