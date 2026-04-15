Posted in: TV | Tagged: GAIM, Get After It Media, hasbro

G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, "Jem" & More Set for Hasbro Legends Channel

G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Jem and the Holograms, Transformers & more have a home on Hasbro and GAIM's Hasbro Legends broadcast/FAST channel.

Hasbro Entertainment and Get After It Media (GAIM) are partnering up to launch Hasbro Legends, a new linear channel bringing Hasbro's most popular IPs to over-the-air broadcast outlets and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). The new channel will debut across GAIM's expansive network, which reaches more than 70 million homes across the US, and will also include its upcoming owned-and-operated digital ecosystem, Heartland+. With over 100+ years of operation since its founding in 1923, Hasbro has shaped generations across toys, games, television, and film with its various franchises, including G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Jem and the Holograms, My Little Pony, and Transformers. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based GAIM was established in 2008 and operates around 80 TV stations across the US and also owns subsidiaries, The Family Channel, Heartland, Retro TV, Rev'n, and The Action Channel.

Hasbro Entertainment Partners With GAIM for Hasbro Legends, a Dedicated Channel Celebrating the Brand's Expansive IP Library

"This is what happens when my inner kid/fan takes over—and I love it," said Otto Padrón, Co-President/COO of GAIM in the release. "We are beyond honored and thrilled to team up with Hasbro. I grew up with G.I. Joe and Power Rangers, and now we get to bring these legendary brands to broadcast television at scale." Co-President and CEO of GAIM, Joel Wertman, adds, "We're not just launching a channel—we're building the next generation of monetization. This is an omnichannel exchange that allows buyers to transact linear and CTV together. We're on the cutting edge of automating planning, proposals, and buying across multiple stations—bringing real efficiency and ease of execution to the market. This is where ad tech is going."

Hasbro Legends will allow not only fans of the original programs to enjoy them in their original glory, but also introduce the beloved IPs to new fans all in one place. "Our focus is on meeting audiences where they are and how they consume content today," said Yannick Ferrero, SVP, Content Distribution & Digital at Hasbro Entertainment. "With Hasbro Legends, we're bringing our brands to broadcast at scale, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities for partners across linear and digital platforms."

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