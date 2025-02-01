Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's: Lance Barber Set to Reprise "Young Sheldon" Role

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage co-creator Steve Holland on bringing back Lance Barber's (Young Sheldon) late George Cooper Sr.

Lance Barber isn't quite finished with "The Big Bang Theory" universe yet. It also seems like surprises aren't what they used to be as the actor who played Cooper patriarch George will reprise his role from Young Sheldon. It's not much of a spoiler that his character dies as it was already revealed during the original Chuck Lorre sitcom that a major part of Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) attitude and background was defined by his father's sudden tragic passing from a massive heart attack. The CBS prequel series would finally address that in the final season in the final three episodes. With Georgie and Mandie's First Marriage being the direct spinoff from Young Sheldon and the second of The Big Bang Theory, the series shifts its focus on Sheldon's older brother, George "Georgie" Cooper Jr (Montana Jordan,) adjusting to his new life living with his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) and her parents.

Georgie & Mandie's First Marriage: How Georgie Maintains His Relationship with His Late Father

Georgie & Mandy co-creator Steve Holland confirmed at a press conference (via TV Line). "His dad visits him in a dream," he said. "George is thinking about his dad, and he's worried that his dad might be disappointed in him…. [The idea] came out of a conversation we'd had with Chuck, even early on, talking about the show. Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, he still visits him, so that was a thing we had thought about. And then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back."

At the beginning of the series, Georgie is struggling with his new normal of being a father and responsible adult working for Mandy's father, Jim McAllister's (Will Sasso) auto repair shop. As things start to stress Georgie, he periodically visits George's grave in his one-sided conversations about his day and struggles. As it's an ongoing process, he eventually also shared his coping with the youngest Cooper sibling, Missy (Raegan Revord), who struggled the most by acting out. The final three Young Sheldon episodes saw how Sheldon (Iain Armitage) processed it but never fully committed until the series finale to properly eulogizing him. While Barber's character passed off-screen at the end of the episode "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," the actor cameoed in the following penultimate episode, "Funeral," as another character in drag as a mourner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!