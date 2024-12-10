Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Anthony Bourdain, Get Jiro

Get Jiro!: Garret Dillahunt Joins Adult Swim's Anthony Bourdain Adapt

Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) checked-in from recording for Adult Swim's animated adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's Get Jiro!

When it comes to Adult Swim, there's always something on the horizon that gets us excited – and way more often than not, it ends up exceeding our expectations by miles. In terms of Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series take on writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss and Jose Villarrubia's "Get Jiro!", our expectations are already through the roof. During June's Annecy International Animation Festival, Adult Swim announced the project during an overall presentation spotlighting returning shows (Smiling Friends, My Adventures with Superman) and new series on the horizon (Common Side Effects, Oh My God, Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Ha Ha You Clown, Super Mutant Magic Academy, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, and more). In September, reports hit that Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med) had been tapped to voice the lead in the long-running, late-night programming block's series. Earlier today, we learned that Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) has also joined the cast – and we learned it directly from Dillahunt.

"Great fun yesterday voicing a character for this new animated series. Keep yer eyes peeled for #GetJiro!" Dillahunt wrote as the caption to a post that included a look at him in the recording studio as well as a look at an episode script cover: "Cage Free," penned by Jordan Blum.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A. where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing.

