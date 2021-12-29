Ghost Rider: Reedus Fanart Likes Have Theme; Gabriel Luna Stays Ready

There's nothing better than ending a year by feeding "The Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation" with some good, old-fashioned game of "casting rumors." This week, it's all been about the buzz surrounding the idea of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus (aka Daryl Dixon) being considered for the role of Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider in Marvel's MCU (either for a big screen or streaming project). In fact, he even received ringing social media endorsements from TWD showrunner & executive producer Angela Kang and TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple (more on that in a second). Well, it doesn't look like Reedus or the folks over at his social media accounts are done having fun with all of the talk going around, making the rounds by liking and in some instances sharing fanart portraying Reedus as the motorcycle-riding, hellfire chain-rocking hero. And let's not forget, Disney+ and Marvel Studios are supposed to be working on a Marvel-themed horror special on the way with Gael Garcia Bernal reportedly taking on the role of Werewolf by Night. That really would be a great time for a tease or brief intro…

But before anyone goes signing contracts and getting fitted for mo-cap suits, Gabriel Luna has something to say considering he's actually played the hellfire hero on ABC's canon-still-in-question Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Retweeting some artwork honoring his character from BossLogic, Luna included the hashtag "#stayreadysoyoudonthavetogetready." Of course, it begs the obvious question. Why do we have to have only one Ghost Rider? Especially when even Luna himself said he would like to see Reedus as Ghost Rider as far back as 2017 during an interview.

Here's a look back at Kang's tweet from earlier this week offering her endorsement of Reedus as Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider, but that wasn't all. Also in the thread, Kang offered a "stay tuned" when someone asked for some Season 11b hype and that the trailer for the series' return would be coming in the new year. But as much as she would like to share some intel on the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies, she wants folks to know that's "not my lane":

Just saying… Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider WOULD be rad 🔥💀🏍😈 — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) December 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And then Gimple responded by seconding Kang's Reedus/Ghost Rider endorsement along with a visual reminder that Reedus has some experience with chain work, too (S05E16 "Conquer," where he decapitated three walkers with one chain move):

But then Kang lit the speculation fires a little higher with this follow-up to Gimple:

… aaand since you popped by… frankly a little surprised no one has figured out/commented upon the existing TWD/Ghost Rider connection… 🧐⌚️🕵️‍♀️ — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) December 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet