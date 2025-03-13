Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S04E16: "St. Hetty's Day" Brings Big Power Reveal: Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4, S04E16: "St. Hetty’s Day."

Article Summary Get ready for Hetty's power reveal on Ghosts S04E16: "St. Hetty's Day," airing tonight on CBS.

Expect excitement as Jay's cousin Sunil visits the haunted Woodstone Mansion.

Tonight's episode was written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Enjoy sneak peeks, trailers, and an image gallery of Ghosts Season 4's latest episode.

It's not like every episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 4 isn't a banger, but there are some episodes that can be more special than others – like when a ghost discovers their power. That's exactly what's happening tonight during S04E16: "St. Hetty's Day" – and we think you can tell from the title which ghost it is. With a new episode hitting tonight, we have the trailer waiting for you above and the official overview, an image gallery, and at least two sneak peeks (we're going with "at least two" because CBS might drop one after this is scheduled that we ended up including last-minute). In addition, we have a look at Rebecca Wisocky on CBS Mornings discussing tonight's episode:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 16: "St. Hetty's Day" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 16: "St. Hetty's Day": Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) ghost power is revealed when Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) cousin Sunil visits Woodstone Mansion on St. Patrick's Day. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Pete Chatmon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!