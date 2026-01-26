Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S05E11 "The Others": Patience Wants Trevor to Put a Ring On It

CBS's winning Thursday night returns with all-new episodes beginning February 26th, including Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. To help get fans psyched, we've got a look at the official overview and image gallery for S05E11: "The Others." As if dealing with a new set of ghosts from one of the ghosts' pasts, Trevor (Asher Grodman) has to deal with Patience (Mary Holland), who's looking to take their hook-up to the next level.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11 "The Others" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11: "The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Todd Biermann.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

