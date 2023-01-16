Ghosts Season 2 Ep. 13 Ghost Hunter Images; "Juicy" Isaac/Nigel Tease Here are the overview & preview images for CBS' Ghosts S02E13 "Ghost Hunter" and a "juicy" Isaac/Nigel tease from Brandon Scott Jones.

While there's going to be a bit of a wait until the next episode of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts, at least fans have the satisfaction of already knowing that the series will be returning for a third season. So to help set the mood for when the show returns on February 2, we have an overview as well as preview images for S02E13 "Ghost Hunter" to pass along. But first…

Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac Higgintoot) checked in with Deadline Hollywood on Sunday night at The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards to tease that something "juicy" was on the way for Isaac and Nigel (John Hartman):

Brandon Scott Jones on the "juicy" relationship between Isaac and Nigel that will be explored in #GhostsCBS pic.twitter.com/qZR2appZKn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 "Ghost Hunter": Written by Rishi Chitkara and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the episode finds Sam and Jay's assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), purchasing ghost-hunting equipment when suspicious activity leads him to theorize the B&B is haunted. Also, Sasappis risks losing his relationship with Jessica (Nichole Sakura) when Freddie (Mike Lane) sells his car. Here's a look at the preview images for the episode, set to hit screens on February 2, 2023:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).