Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 Sneak Previews; Ep. 16 Overview, Images

With CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts set to hit our screens this week, we have some important updates to our rundown of the second season. First up, we have three sneak preview scenes to accompany the previously-released images for S02E15 "A Date to Remember." From there, we jump ahead to next month with an overview & preview images for S02E16 "Isaac's Book" (hitting screens on March 2nd). Here's a look:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 15 "A Date to Remember": Sam and Jay help Thorfinn (Devan Chandler) create a perfect first date with Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Also, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) feels slighted by the ghosts' new housemate, Nigel (John Hartman). Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Richie Keen, here's a look at the preview images that were released, as well as three sneak preview clips for this week's chapter:

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16 "Isaac's Book": Sam (Rose McIver) struggles to keep Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him. Also, Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) conspire to keep their relationship hidden, and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) tries to prove to Flower (Sheila Carrasco) that he can control his anger. Written by Josh Malmuth and directed by Richie Keen, the episode stars actor, comedian, DJ, and internet personality Flula Borg as Soren, the husband of a former journalism schoolmate of Sam's.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).