Ghosts Season 2 Finale "The Heir" Preview Clips, New Images Released Here's a look at three preview clips & new images from CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 2 finale, "The Heir."

At least fans of CBS' Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts know that they have a third season of the hit series to look forward to. Of course, what that third season may end up looking like – and who may or may not still be around – will become much clearer by the time the end credits roll on this week's season finale, S02E22 "The Heir." As you can tell from the title, Sam & Jay have a bomb dropped into their laps in the form of someone claiming to be the rightful heir to the mansion – but that's not even close to everything that's set to go down this week. To help set the mood, we have three preview clips to pass along, as well as an updated photo gallery that includes eight new images.

Ghosts Season 2 Finale "The Heir" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 22 "The Heir": When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McGiver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to decide how to spend half of Sam's advance on his autobiography. Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor. Now, here's a look at three preview clips from the season finale, followed by an updated image gallery:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).